LOOK: Thousands crowd DSWD office in Cagayan de Oro

By: Ryan D. Rosauro - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | August 20,2022 - 05:40 PM
Photo by Bombo Radyo CDO

Photo by Bombo Radyo CDO

Thousands of people waited for their turn to queue for education assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in its Northern Mindanao regional office in Cagayan de Oro City.

In photos by Bombo Radyo CDO, some parents can be seen filling up the necessary forms while milling around outside the DSWD office along Masterson Avenue in Upper Carmen.

Photo by Bombo Radyo CDO

Photo by Bombo Radyo CDO

According to netizen Carl Cesar Rebuta, the crowd around the DSWD office had caused the movement of vehicles going to and from uptown Cagayan de Oro to slow down. As of 7 a.m., he estimated the crowd of people at 5,000 and saw a 3-km line of vehicles waiting to pass through.

The throng of people braving the heat to wait in line grew by midday.

Beneficiaries of the educational assistance can get P1,000 for those in elementary school, P2,000 for secondary, P3,000 for senior high school, and P4,000 for vocational and college.

