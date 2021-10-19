149 students from Tuburan town get cash aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 149 elementary, junior and senior high school students coming from far-flung barangays in Tuburan town in midwestern Cebu received cash aid on Monday, October 18, 2021, to help them with their educational needs.

Elementary pupils received P1, 000 in cash assistance. Junior high school students received P1, 500 while P3, 000 each was given to senior high school students.

A total of 260 beneficiaries from Tuburan town qualified for the cash aid. The first batch of recipients already received their share of the cash aid on Monday while the distribution for the second batch that will include 111 students will be scheduled on another date.

The cash payout was made possible through the efforts of the Ang Probinsyano Party List (APPL), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the local government of Tuburan.

One of the recipients of the cash aid was McKinley Bardoquillo, a grade 10 student from Barangay Calangahan, a remote barrio in Tuburan town.

McKinley woke up early and took a 30-minute habal-habal ride to the municipal covered court with his mother Merle to receive his share of the assistance, the APPL statement reads.

Merle said the aid was a big help for Mc Kinley’s education since her husband only gets a daily wage of P200 which is barely enough for their daily needs.

“Pang module karon sa mga bata, pang-gastos sa research, pang-project. Maraming magamit” she said.

([The cash aid] may be used for the module of the children, their research and for projects. This will help us in a lot of ways.)

Rep. Alfred Delos Santos, APPL first nominee, promised to always work with Tuburan town officials to bring government services closer to their constituents.

“Dito sa tuburan, na-inspire po tayo sa leadership ni Mayor Diamante kaya naman po binabalik-balikan po natin ito dahil naramdaman po natin ang pagmamahal ng Tuburan.”

“Nalaman po natin na napaka-importante po pala sa kanila ang evacuation center kaya eto po ang agad-agarang hinatid natin sa kanila. At besides doon, nagbigay kami ng educational assistance na alam naming kailangan dito sa Tuburan,” he added.

