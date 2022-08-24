Daluz says he will not resign as MCWD chairman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is no reason for him to resign as chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Lawyer Jose Daluz III said he intends to stay and finish his term in 2024.

“I’m sorry, but I cannot resign. I have to finish my term till 2024. We believe that the solution to sustainable water supply is achievable and we have already started. In the beginning of our term, we decided that we will prioritize service over profits,” he said.

Daluz said a lot of things need to be done in the coming days.

The MCWD chairman became more determined to stay in his post after the Cebu City government, through acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, issued its statement of support.

Instead of asking Daluz to step down, Garcia said, members of the MCWD board of directors should be given a chance to implement all their plans and programs.

Just like the other businesses, MCWD is also hurting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garcia said.

Grateful, Daluz said, he is prepared to face all challenges in the next two years.

“The Board assures the public and the employees of MCWD that we will work to achieve sustainable water supply with the initial project in Lusaran, Marigondon, Maribago, Cordova, and Mambaling this year and the next. Godwilling, all challenges will be surpassed. Thank you again Cebu City government,” he said.

Earlier, more than 100 MCWD employees and union members held a demonstration in front of the MCWD building to call for Daluz resignation.

They said the water district’s operational performance droped under Daluz.

MEU President Abigail Almeria said MCWD’s income plunged by 62 percent while the non-revenue water (NRW) rose to 30 percent.

The union also raised allegations on dubious contracts and procurements, intervention, and the awarding of unjustified benefits in the hiring of some senior-level and ran and file employees.

They alleged that Daluz entered ‘questionable’ contracts for the purchase of vehicles, fuel, and hydrants among others.

