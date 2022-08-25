Boy with leukemia appeals for urgent help

An eight-year-old boy from Brgy. San Francisco, Camotes, Cebu is heartily appealing for urgent financial help as he fights the big C through chemotherapy treatment.

Karl Lesner Relampagos was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on October 2, 2020. His condition began when he experienced fever and body weakness a month before his diagnosis. During this time, lymph nodes in his neck, armpits, and groin were swollen. These frightening symptoms prompted his parents to bring him to their nearest hospital for consultation. After that, they were referred to a hospital in Danao City and then, transferred to Cebu City for specialized medical care. Complete blood count and bone marrow aspiration were performed to determine the cause of his condition. When the results were released, it revealed that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This terrifying disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its build-up in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its detrimental effects on the body, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Karl Lesner’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered a week after his diagnosis. His attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that they will follow for three years in order to achieve complete healing. Indeed, the lengthy treatment and its costly nature bring overwhelming physical challenges to the child and financial burden to the parents. At present, he is on maintenance phase of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy sessions come at a high cost. In addition to that, laboratory workups and other medical procedures are also carried out regularly. His medical expenses are estimated to reach up to P10,000 every month.

“Paw-Paw,” as he is dearly called by his family, is a jolly and playful boy. He likes to play with his toy cars. At a young age, his fervent dream is to become an army personnel someday. As the youngest of five siblings, his family loves and values him deeply. When asked about her wish for his son, his mother tenderly answered, “I hope that his body is able to recover from his disease and that he will become cancer-free. I also pray that God will touch the hearts of the people in order for them to support my son’s treatment.” His father, the sole breadwinner of the family, works as a collector at a motorcycle company and earns at least P333 every day. His mother, a housewife, takes good care of the family. The devastating economic effects of high inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic have made their life difficult. Moreover, Karl Lesner’s ongoing chemotherapy had already depleted their financial resources. His father’s meager income is barely enough to meet their family’s growing needs. Truly, they are in desperate need of help. Hence, in order to save Karl Lesner’s life and sustain his continuing treatment, his parents are humbly pleading for financial assistance from generous individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.