Pagasa: LPA expected to dissipate, fair weather seen in coming days

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) off Quezon may dissipate within 24-48 hours and bring faor weather in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.

Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said the LPA is located 50 kilometers east southeast of Infanta, Quezon.

“Itong low pressure area na ito, within 24 to 48 hours possible na magdissipate na lamang or malusaw, we expect that in the following days, makakaranas tayo ng magandang panahon,” Bulquerin said.

(This low pressure area may dissipate within 24 to 48 hours, we expect that in the following days, we will experience a fair weather.)

The LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience fair weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau did not raise gale warnings.

gsg

