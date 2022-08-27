LOOK: Moira Dela Torre high up on billboard at New York’s Times Square

Moira Dela Torre is ecstatic after she made it on a billboard at Times Square in New York City, courtesy of the music streaming platform Spofity.

The “Malaya” singer gushed over the digital display at the iconic intersection on her Instagram page yesterday, Aug. 26. The billboard featured Dela Torre’s photo and name, along with the logo of Spotify’s “EQUAL” campaign, which aims to empower female artists all over the globe.

“Unreal… we made it to Times Square. I love you @spotify!” she said.

Among those who congratulated Dela Torre on the milestone were actress Shaina Magdayao and vlogger Mimiyuuuh.

Meanwhile, Dela Torre’s song “Kumpas” is currently featured on Spotify’s EQUAL Philippines playlist. The track is the theme song of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s ongoing TV series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Fellow Filipino artists who have also been featured on Times Square billboards under the “EQUAL” campaign include Nadine Lustre, Maris Racal, Belle Mariano, Julie Anne San Jose, Kiana Valenciano, Reese Lansangan and Janine Teñoso. /ra

