EJ Obiena wins second gold in five days

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena seized another gold medal in a span of five days, this time in the True Athletes Classic 2022 in Leverkusen, Germany.

The world’s No. 3 vaulter hurdled 5.81 meters on his second attempt and yet it was Obiena’s perfect try in clearing 5.63 meters once that clinched for him the title.

Rutgar Koppelaar of the Netherlands and Kurtis Marschall of Australia likewise cleared 5.81 on their second try. Both, however, needed to conquer their previous vaults at a lower height more than once.

Obiena raised the bar at 5.95m in an effort to establish a new personal best, but the Asian record-holder failed thrice.

Obiena’s victory duplicated his golden feat in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany last week.

The Filipino athletics star recently placed third at the Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland and previously earned a similar result at the Silesia leg of the 2022 Wanda Diamond League following a historic bronze medal in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July.

