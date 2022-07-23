Pole vault star Obiena is 1st Asian to qualify for World Athletics finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino pole vault star Ernest John “EJ” Obiena etched another historic feat after becoming the first Asian to qualify in the pole vault finals of the World Athletics Championships at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on Friday, (Saturday, July 23 Manila Time).

The 26-year-old Obiena is one of the 12 pole vaulters that will be vying in the finals after clearing 5.75-meters in their respective leaps during the qualifying round.

The world No. 6 pole vaulter finished third in Group B behind Belgium’s Ben Broeders and Germany’s Oleg Zernikel who finished second and first respectively.

Six pole vaulters qualified in Group B for the finals. Joining Obiena, Broeders and Zernikel are Ersu Sasma of Turkey, Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen, and Netherlands’ Menno Vloon.

The rest of the qualifiers are Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the USA who topped the qualifying round. Joining them are Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Armand Duplantis of Sweden, Brazil’s Thiago Braz, France’s Renaud Lavillenie, Norway’s Pal Haugen Lillefosse, and Germany’s Bo Kanda Lita Baehre.

The finals is set on Monday, July 25, 2022 (Manila Time).

Obiena was recently cleared by the Commission on Audit (COA) from the allegations that he misused government funds during his training and competitions abroad.

/dbs

