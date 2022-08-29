LIST: Winners of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022, cash prize
CEBU CITY, Philippines – No less than 15,000 individuals witnessed the second comeback of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival last Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Organizers also considered it the biggest yet, with at least 50 contingents that competed during Sunday’s Street Dancing Competition and Ritual Showdown.
After busting their moves along Osmeña Boulevard for the Street Dance competition, and giving their all at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for the Ritual Showdown, Carcar City emerged as the big winner last Sunday night.
Carcar City’s contingent, representing the Kabkaban Festival, kept its title as the champion for this year’s Pasigarbo. Carcar City bagged 1st place both for the Street Dance Competition and Ritual Showdown. They were also the champion in both categories in the 2019 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.
In total, Carcar City received P7.1 million in cash prize for winning in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 festival. See below for the complete list of winners and their cash prizes.
RITUAL SHOWDOWN
- 1st place: Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival, P5 million
Choreographer also gets a brand new Skygo Motorcycle
- 2nd place: Toledo City – Hinulawan Festival, P4 million
- 3rd place: City of Naga – Dagitab Festival, P3 million
- 4th place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, P2 million
- 5th place: Bantayan – Palawod Festival, P1 million
- 6th place: Talisay City – Halad-Inasal Festival, P900,000
- 7th place: Liloan – Rosquillos Festival, P800,000
- 8th place: Dalaguete – Utanon Festival, P700,000
- 9th place: Consolacion – Sarok Festival, P600,000
- 10th place: Moalboal – Kagasangan Festival, P500,000
STREET DANCE COMPETITION
- 1st place: Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival, P2 million
- 2nd place: Barili – Panumod Festival, P1.5 million,
- 3rd place: Liloan – Rosquillos Festival, P1 million
- 4th place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, P750,000
- 5th place: Dalaguete – Utanon Festival, P500,000
BEST IN DECORATED AUDIO VAN
- 1st Place: Madridejos – Isda Festival, P500,000
- 2nd Place: Balamban – Lingaw Sadya Festival, P400,000
- 3rd Place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival P300,000
- 4th Place: Consolacion – Sarok Festival, P200,000
- 5th Place: Bantayan – Palawod Festival, P100,000
BEST IN FESTIVAL COSTUME
- Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan, P100,000
BEST IN FESTIVAL JINGLE
- Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival, P100,000
BEST IN ANDAS
- 1st Place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival
- 2nd Place: Mandaue City – Panagtagbo sa Mandaue Festival
- 3rd Place (tie): Carcar City -Kabkaban Festival and Ronda – Humba Festival
