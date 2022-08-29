LIST: Winners of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022, cash prize

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No less than 15,000 individuals witnessed the second comeback of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo festival last Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Organizers also considered it the biggest yet, with at least 50 contingents that competed during Sunday’s Street Dancing Competition and Ritual Showdown.

After busting their moves along Osmeña Boulevard for the Street Dance competition, and giving their all at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) for the Ritual Showdown, Carcar City emerged as the big winner last Sunday night.

Carcar City’s contingent, representing the Kabkaban Festival, kept its title as the champion for this year’s Pasigarbo. Carcar City bagged 1st place both for the Street Dance Competition and Ritual Showdown. They were also the champion in both categories in the 2019 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

In total, Carcar City received P7.1 million in cash prize for winning in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 festival. See below for the complete list of winners and their cash prizes.

RITUAL SHOWDOWN

1st place: Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival, P5 million

2nd place: Toledo City – Hinulawan Festival, P4 million

3rd place: City of Naga – Dagitab Festival, P3 million

4th place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, P2 million

5th place: Bantayan – Palawod Festival, P1 million

6th place: Talisay City – Halad-Inasal Festival, P900,000

7th place: Liloan – Rosquillos Festival, P800,000

8th place: Dalaguete – Utanon Festival, P700,000

9th place: Consolacion – Sarok Festival, P600,000

10th place: Moalboal – Kagasangan Festival, P500,000

STREET DANCE COMPETITION

1st place: Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival, P2 million

2nd place: Barili – Panumod Festival, P1.5 million,

3rd place: Liloan – Rosquillos Festival, P1 million

4th place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, P750,000

5th place: Dalaguete – Utanon Festival, P500,000

BEST IN DECORATED AUDIO VAN

1st Place: Madridejos – Isda Festival, P500,000

2nd Place: Balamban – Lingaw Sadya Festival, P400,000

3rd Place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival P300,000

4th Place: Consolacion – Sarok Festival, P200,000

5th Place: Bantayan – Palawod Festival, P100,000

BEST IN FESTIVAL COSTUME

Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan, P100,000

BEST IN FESTIVAL JINGLE

Carcar City – Kabkaban Festival, P100,000

BEST IN ANDAS

1st Place: Minglanilla – Sugat Kabanhawan Festival

2nd Place: Mandaue City – Panagtagbo sa Mandaue Festival

3rd Place (tie): Carcar City -Kabkaban Festival and Ronda – Humba Festival

