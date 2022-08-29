Vosotros, 16, rules All-Women Open Chess Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Edelyn Vosotros flexed her winning form by dominating the inaugural All-Women Open Chess Tournament of the Cebu Chess Hub at the SM Seaside City Cebu over the weekend.

The 16-year-old Vosotros, an ace woodpusher of the University of Cebu (UC) chess team, finished her campaign with a near-perfect 8.5 points in the 9-round Swiss System tournament.

After scoring 1.5 points in the first two rounds, she raked seven straight points to win the crown. She only allowed a draw in the second round with Hannah Misal.

“I almost did not compete because we have classes but our teacher timely announced we don’t have classes on Saturday so I was able to play,” Vosotros said after the tournament.

Vosotros played through the tournament with a cough and a cold and needed to wear a hooded sweater throughout her campaign.

Despite this, Vosotros wasn’t hampered by this setback and displayed sheer focus to win the tournament.

Her teammate, Kristine Lavandero also of UC bagged second place, while Kristine Belano rounded up the top three woodpushers.

The fourth to 10th placers were Adelyn Bensi, Apple Rubin, Nicol Mangubat, Ivy Bornazal, Hannah Misal, Glydel Rodrigo, and Cliffanie Ypon, respectively.

Vosotros pocketed P3,000 cash prize, while Lavandero got P2,000, and Belano with P1,000. Bensi and Rubin received P700 and P500 respectively, while the rest of the top 10 took home P400 each.

All the 10 winners also received trophy from the Cebu City Sports Commission and freebies from IPI, Virginia Foods, RD Pawnshop, Thirsty, and SM Seaside City Cebu.

Eight-year old Danica Jolly Lavandero was the youngest participant. She too received freebies from the tournament’s sponsor.

In total, 39 female woodpushers vied in the tournament which served as the first one since 1994.

