Xchange takes Division A lead in SHAABAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Xchange Forex-Batch 2000 grabbed the solo lead in Division A’s team standings after beating AutoLAB-Batch 1999, 66-48, in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 last Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Batch 2000 improved to a 5-0 (win-loss) record to wrest the solo lead while Batch 1999 absorbed its first defeat in four games for third place in Division A.

Sergs Al Gobui powered Batch 2000 with 18 points to go with 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Jose Vincent Canizares had a double-double game for Batch 2000 with 11 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals while Dave Michael Ting added 13, and Joseph Rudolph Lo chipped in 9 markers.

Robert Gilo had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Batch 1999.

In another Division A match, Dynacast-Batch 2001 improved to a 4-1 after winning against Mandaue Eco Glass Inc.-Batch 1992, 60-44, to grab the No. 2 spot in the team standings.

Mark Jeffrey Hing led Batch 2001 with a double-double game of 10 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 assists. Erwin Ngo added 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal for the winning team.

Kent Dela Calzada scored 11 points, while Erickson Chua Ong added 9 in a losing efforts for Batch 1992, which remains winless in four games.

The other Division A game saw the Magis Medical Fund-Batch 1997 beat Gaisano Capital, San Remigio Beach Club, KJO prints, Badbeat Sportswear- Batch 2002, 91-45.

In Division B, 04 the Win-Batch 2004 beat the Prince – Laptap – MYMC ZeroSix-Batch 2006, 64-61.

Meanwhile, SUPREA Ready Mixed Concrete-Batch 2011 routed the Bad Boys Wingz-Batch 2007, 67-31.

In Division C, Carampatana Food Corp.-Batch 2012 manhandled RDAK Powersports-Batch 2020, 110-56. Lastly, SABR Solutions Inc.-Batch 2018 bested Storage Town-Batch 2015, 78-73.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Ochea drains 50 pts as Batch 2013 drowns Batch 2019 in SHAABAA