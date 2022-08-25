Ochea drains 50 pts as Batch 2013 drowns Batch 2019 in SHAABAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — MDP customs Brokerage-Winzir-Batch 2013 clobbered Batch 2019, 110-56, Wednesday evening in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 25 game at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

With the victory, Batch 2013 improved to 2-2 (win-loss), while Batch 2019 dropped to 0-4 (win-loss) in Division C.

Batch 2013 is now at the No. 3 spot in Division C’s team standings tied with Storage Town-Batch 2015.

Asian Orthopedics-Batch 2014 has the solo lead in Division C with a 6-0 (win-loss) record followed by Carampatana Food Corp.-Batch 2012 (4-1).

Leading Batch 2013 is former ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu Chiefs player and Cesafi high school MVP, Dawn Ochea who exploded for 50 points to go with 25 rebounds, 9 assists, and three steals.

Fletcher Galvez also had a double-double outing of 10 points, 13 boards, with 1 assist, 1 steal, and a block while Rendell Senining chipped in 10 markers.

Batch 2019’s Joshua Balankig had 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal, while Mark EJ Dumandan had 17 points.

In the other Division C game, Batch 2012 edged UNAHCO, Inc. BATCH 2022, 86-81 to improve to 4-1 while Batch 2022 suffered its third straight defeat.

Batch 2012’s Maverick Fitz Suarez led the team with 24 points to go with 8 rebounds, and 1 steal while Julius Salvador Cadavis had 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

Batch 2022’s Uriel Avila spoiled his 30-point performance along with Joseph Alexander Dytian’s 19-point outing.

In Division B matches, Batch 2005 beat Batch 2006,67-62, to earn their first victory in three games while Batch 2006 suffered their third defeat in four matches.

Meanwhile, Batch 2009 escaped Batch 2011, 98-94, to grab its second win in five games. Batch 2011 suffered its first defeat after two wins. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Senining, Ecarma shine for respective teams in SHAABAA

Batch 2015, two others log wins in SHAABAA