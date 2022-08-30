NM Enriquez wins anew in Cepca weekly online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez seems unstoppable as he won anew in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online tournament last Sunday, August 28, 2022.

The 49-year-old NM Enriquez, the head coach of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR) Jaguars chess team, ruled the Women’s International Master (WNM) Susan Itaas 828 Swiss category last Sunday for his fifth title in the chess series.

NM Enriquez was thus declared by Cepca as its winningest member in the weekly online tournament.

NM Enriquez, who is also a player of the Toledo Trojans, finished with 8.0 points in the 9-round Swiss system competition. He bested Bob Inocian, Venancio Loyola, Ruel Hortelano, NM Jasper Rom, Jimmy Ty Jr., Randy Cabuncal, and, Michael Tinga. He settled for a draw against International Master (NM) Barlo Nadera in the fourth round, and another draw with NM Elwin Retanal in the ninth round.

Loyola and IM Nadera finished with 7.5 points to place second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rey Flores, topped the Prexy Jerry 828 Arena competition.

The 64-year-old Flores, a retired boat skipper, finished his campaign with 22 points.

