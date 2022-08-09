NM Enriquez, Salazar rule weekly CEPCA online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. displayed his chess prowess by topping the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) weekly online tournament last August 7, 2022.

NM Enriquez Jr. ruled the Women’s National Master (WNM) Susan Itaas 807 Swiss category by scoring a near-perfect 8.5 points in nine rounds of the Swiss system competition.

NM Enriquez, the head coach of the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR) Jaguars chess team finished his campaign with eight wins and a draw.

He beat Edwin Cablao, Peterson Sia, International Master (IM) Barlo Nadera, Michael Tinga, Nicanor Cuizon, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, NM Elwin Retanal, and Reynaldo Flores.

His lone draw came from his seventh-round match against Antonio Cabibil.

IA Yap finished second with 7.5 points, while IM Nadera rounded off the top three with 6.5 points. Cabibil and Sia both scored 6.0 points and ranked fourth and fifth, respectively based on their accumulated tie break points.

Cuizon placed sixth with 5.5 points, while NM Retanal settled for seventh with 5.0 points, and Cablao at eighth place with 5.0 points.

In the Prexy Jerry 807 Arena category, 51-year-old General Santos City-based Cepcan Dominador Salazar emerged champion.

He finished the arena-style competition with 28 points, edging Flores who had the same score, but with a lower winning percentage.

Jonard Labadan, Cuizon, and Richard Ouano placed third to fifth, respectively in the category.

The weekly tournament’s sponsors were Cepca president Jerry Maratas and United States-based Cepcan WNM Itaas. /rcg

