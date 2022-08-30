Volleyball stars Deanna Wong and Ivy Lacsina send “kilig” vibes with sweet photos in Iloilo

CEBU, Philippines— Netizens are getting giddy over volleyball players Deanna Wong and Ivy Lacsina’s sweet Instagram photos.

Lacsina shared snaps with Wong holding hands during their trip to Iloilo.

“Go around the world with you my greatest adventure,” Lacsina captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivy Lacsina (@16ivylacsina)

“Ur a planet in my galaxy ☺️✨💫🌐, ” the Cebuana volleyball star commented on the post.

Wong also shared the post on her Instagram story.

Fans in the comment section were delighted to see them together, including fellow volleyball player Aby Maraño.

“My stress reliever Deavy❤️❤️,..make my day happy makitang happy kaung dalawa ni Boss D…,” one fan made a comment on the post.

“ang saya ng puso ko para sa inyo,” another one wrote.

Wong and Lacsina went Instagram-official after the latter greeted Wong with a sweet birthday message last July 18, 2022.

It can also be recalled that Wong considered herself a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she said during an interview with Karen Davila last June.

“In a way, it says that. I haven’t really being straight to the point with it [sexuality], being direct with it but syempre siguro I think it says na something na parang, ‘Ito ako, this is who I am.’ Sila na lang ang bahala mag-interpret kung ano yun,” she said.

Wong currently plays for Choco Mucho p in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) while Lacsina is with the National University Lady Bulldogs collegiate women’s University team in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP). /rcg

