‘Happy Birthday Sachi’: Deanna Wong celebrates her 24th birthday

CEBU, Philippines– Cebuana volleyball player Deanna Wong turned 24 today, July 18, 2022.

To mark her special day, Judin Alvizo-Wong, mother of Deanna, penned a heartfelt birthday message for her in a Facebook post.

“Happy Happy Birthday Sachi. I pray for your continuous good health and success professionally, financially and in your personal life,” she began.

“May you always be surrounded with the warmth of the love and laughter of genuine people, supporters, friends and family who got your back at all times. Praying that you will be blessed by our Almighty God with the desires of your heart and achieve your goals and dreams in life.”

Judin also expressed her gratitude to Deanna for everything she was so for their family, ”I really really appreciate and (am) grateful to you and all the sacrifices you endure for your love for us, to your team and to your supporters.”

It can be recalled last Holy Week, Deanna’s fans flocked outside Deanna’s home in Minglanilla, Cebu, just to catch a glimpse of the volleyball star.

Netizens then called out fans to respect the privacy of Wong’s family as the hashtag #PrivacyForWongFamily trended on Twitter.

Deanna played at the University of San Jose-Recoletos Lady Jaguars in her high school years before joining the Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles in 2016.

The Cebuana volleyball player gained popularity after her UAAP stint. She is now part of Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitationals.

Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro said Deanna would still play for the team amid her recovery from a shin injury.

/dbs