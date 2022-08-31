Former USJ-R varsity Ando added to Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 squad

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars Dave Ando and ex-Rain or Shine Elasto Painter Vince Tolentino are the latest members of the Chooks to Go Pilipinas 3×3 team.

Tolentino and Ando signed a three-year deal with Chooks-to-Go on Tuesday evening as announced by the team.

The signing was held at Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc.’s office at Taipan Place in Ortigas Center.

“As promised, we will be giving our new head coach Chico Lanete all the resources he needs to be successful in his first foray as head coach,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

“With Vince and Dave, he will have players that are as versatile as they come both in offense and in defense. And both players are what we are looking for — players that stand at least 6-foot-4 and show no fear on defense.”

The 22-year-old Ando, who played for the Baby Jaguars in the Cesafi and also suited up for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers in the UAAP said that signing with Chooks-to-Go would surely level up his career.

“Malaking bagay ito sa career ko kasi ibang level na po ito, eh. Nirerepresent ko na po ‘yong ating bansa kaya gagawin ko ang best ko every game para masuklian ang tiwala ni Boss Ronald at ni Coach Chico,” said the 6-foot-7 Cebuano.

Ando is the third Cebuano to join the elite Chooks-to-Go 3×3 team. The other two are Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3×3 player, and Zach Huang.

“Kahit galing pa lang ako sa UAAP, talagang nagtiwala ang Chooks-to-Go sa akin sa malaking responsibilidad na ito. Nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa kanila,” added Ando.

Lanete who succeeded Aldin Ayo as the team’s head coach said that they have to determine where Ando and Tolentino will be listed, either Cebu Chooks or the Manila Chooks 3×3 teams.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Tolentino expressed his excitement about playing with the team.

“I am very excited about this opportunity. This will be my first time experiencing the 3×3 environment and I will do my best to adapt as quickly as possible,” said the 6-foot-5 Ateneo de Manila University product.

The team will be vying in the Penang Challenger (September 10-11) in Malaysia, the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Invitational Quest in Laguna (September 16), and, of course, the Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Cebu World Tour Masters (October 1-2). /rcg

