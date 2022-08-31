Lapu-Lapu’s COVID-19 cases climb a bit

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The total active Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Lapu-Lapu City has climbed to 59.

This was based on the monitoring of the City Health Office (CHO) on August 29, 2022, after they logged an additional one new case and one reinfection of the virus.

However, the CHO has also logged 6 cases of recoveries of the COVID infection.

From August 23 to 29, their data also show that 51 infections were recorded during that period.

The data also reveal that out of 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, only 9 barangays were considered COVID-free since no new infections of the virus were recorded there.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan also plans to issue an executive order (E.O.) to no longer make mandatory the wearing of face masks in open spaces.

This is after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama issued an E.O. declaring the wearing of face masks in open spaces as discretionary, except in medical and hospital facilities.

The wearing of a face mask is one of the measures implemented by the Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19. /rcg

