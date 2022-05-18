Lapu-Lapu City only has 6 active cases of COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has only recorded six active cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In the monitoring of Lapu-Lapu City Health Office, as of May 17, 2022, of the six active cases, three were newly reported out of 138 persons swabbed.

Of the six, three were admitted to hospitals while the rest are in isolation.

The report added that out of 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, 25 barangays are now COVID-19 free.

The remaining five barangays that still have cases of COVID-19 include Pajo (1), Babag (1), Looc (1), Pajac (2), and Maribago (1).

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, however, has continued to remind the public to always observe the health and safety protocols, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and proper handwashing. /rcg

