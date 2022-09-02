IBP-Cebu City dangles P50,000 reward for information on suspects in ambush of lawyer in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Cebu City chapter (IBP-Cebu City) is offering a P50,000 reward for anyone who can give information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects who ambushed a lawyer and her son while onboard a vehicle along Hernan Cortes Street in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City on Thursday evening, September 1, 2022.

In a statement, the IBP-Cebu City chapter said that its security committee will “actively take part in the investigation that will be conducted by law enforcement authorities.”

“We call for the swift delivery of justice against all those who do harm and destroy the common good. We enjoin everyone to work together with us to protect the rights of every person and secure the safety of our community,” part of statement reads.

Mandaue City police identified the victim as Lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales. Quiñanola-Gonzales was with her 19-year-old son, Jeremy Keith, when motorcycle-riding gunmen shot at their vehicle while traversing the Panagdait-bound lane of Hernan Cortes Street on Thursday night.

Karen sustained gunshot wound on the left side of her head while her son sustained a graze on his back.

As of this posting, both victims are said to be in stable condition, police said.

Quiñanola-Gonzales is a lawyer working with the Cebu Port Authority, Police Captain Armil Colocos, station chief of Mandaue City Police Station 4, said.

The motive remains of the shooting is still unclear.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Oriol, deputy director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office, said investigators have yet to interview the victims since they are still recovering in the hospital.

Oriol added that investigators are now currently looking for footage of security cameras in the area of the ambush and witnesses who can help with their investigation.

Coloscos, in an interview on Friday morning, September 2, said witnesses will play a huge role in solving this incident.

