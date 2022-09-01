Female lawyer, son ambushed in Mandaue
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified gunmen ambushed a female lawyer and her son in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City late Thursday evening, September 1, 2022, police confirmed.
Investigators from Station 4 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) identified the victim as lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales. She was reportedly with her 19-year-old son when perpetrators gunned down their vehicle which was traversing the Panagdait-bound lane of Hernan Cortes Street.
Police Captain Armil Caloscos, chief of Station 4 of the Mandaue City Police Office, confirmed that Quiñanola-Gonzales is a lawyer working for the Cebu Port Authority (CPA).
Caloscos also said the victims have already been rushed to a nearby hospital.
Investigators are still at the scene of the crime as of this posting.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more updates.
