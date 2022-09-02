Mandaue City to pay tuition of students enrolled at MCC

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government will shoulder the tuition fees of students enrolled at Mandaue City College (MCC).

Committee on Education Chairman Councilor Malcolm Sanchez said that this is because MCC was denied by the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), which offers free tuition to students.

Sanchez said students do not need to worry because the city government will shoulder their tuition fees pending the school’s application for UniFAST.

Sanchez said they already submitted their application for a Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) to Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, MCC OIC administrator, said MCC was one of the five colleges in Cebu that were denied by UniFAST because they were not able to pass the evaluation.

Mayol said they are now ready and their compliance is ongoing. She said they have already hired additional plantilla positions and the beautification of the facilities is ongoing. These were the requirements to be able to apply for a Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC).

CHED is expected to inspect the school this month, she said.

Mandaue City College was able to offer free tuition since 2019 through UniFAST.

Mayol said the tuition fee of MCC is around P5,000. Their classes will start on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Based on the data of MCC as of Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are already 1,812 students enrolled. Enrollment will last until September 5.

Some of those who enrolled were Arnel Muaña, 31 years old, and a delivery app driver. He is an incoming fourth-year Bachelor of Administration student.

Muaña said the free tuition is very important and is a very big help for them, especially for him who is a working student and provides for the needs of his family. /rcg

