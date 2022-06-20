Mandaue aims to continue, improve free tuition offer in MCC

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government continues to prepare for the improvement and continuation of the implementation of free tuition for the Mandaue City College (MCC).

The resolution requesting the Mandaue City College Governing Board to convene and appoint a search committee for the screening and selection of the College Administrator of the Mandaue City College has been passed by the city council on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Committee on Education Chairman Councilor Malcolm Sanchez said they will send a letter to Mayor Jonas Cortes to request the following personalities to convene.

Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, MCC officer-in-charge college administrator, said the search committee is only for the college administrator and that the instructors and other plantilla positions are taken care of the MCC’s Personnel Selection Board.

The actions were in line with the recommendation of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to be able to continue with the implementation of the free tuition.

MCC is one of the schools accepted in the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST), which offers free tuition to students. It started started offering free tuition in 2019.

Aside from the plantilla positions, the construction of other rooms and upgrading of the school’s facilities are also ongoing.

Sanchez added that they will be resubmitting their application for a Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) to CHED on June 30.

The COPC is a recognition that the specific degree programs are offered by State University and Colleges (SUCs) and Local University and Colleges (LUCs) are fully compliant with the CHED’s policies, standards, and guidelines.

