3 angles eyed in ambush of lawyer, son in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City police are looking into three angles as possible motives behind the ambush of lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales, and her 19-year-old son, on Thursday night, September 1, in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Oriol, deputy director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office, said that they are considering the victim’s job as manager of the Business Marketing and Development Department of the Cebu Port Authority; the possible cases she handled under the legal protection and personal grudge.

“Naay gibug-aton karon, ang amo gitan-aw, ang iyahang legal protection pero di pami makahatag og confirmation kay under investigation pani ang tanan,” Oriol said.

“Wala sad mi pa [kahibalo] og unsa ang detalye with regard sa iyang kaso nga gikuptan in relation ba na sa kaso sa CPA or sa iyang private practice,” he added.

Oriol said that they did not find any report that the victim received death threats prior to the incident. But they continue to gather information from the victim’s family and her colleagues about this.

Witnesses, CCTV cameras

For now, Oriol said they have gathered footage of security cameras that may help them identify the motorcycle-riding gunmen who waylaid the victims.

Quiñanola-Gonzales and her son were on their way home from the lawyer’s workplace at the CPA office in North Reclamation Area in Cebu City.

“Gisundan ni ang atoang biktima unya pag-abot sa ngitngit nga bahin sa Hernan Cortes, didto ni ni overtake ang motorsiklo og didto na nahitabo ang pagpamusil. Kini nga bahin, ngitngit ni siya,” Oriol said.

Contrary to what was previously reported that Quiñanola-Gonzales sustained a gunshot wound on the left side of her head, police clarified that the victim was hit on her neck while her 19-year-old son sustained a graze on his back.

Quiñanola-Gonzales was driving her car with her son sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the ambush.

Oriol added that they have also gathered statements from witnesses who were near the area when the incident happened. But he added that they have yet to receive statements from eyewitnesses or those who saw what exactly happened.

Oriol added that the victim’s car was not equipped with a dash camera when checked.

At least six empty shells of still unidentified firearms were found in the area and police also saw at least six bullet holes in the driver’s side window.

For now, they are still waiting for the report from the Scene of the Crime Operatives on what caliber of firearm was used.

Oriol said that police continue their manhunt operation against the suspects as of this posting.

For her part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mary Crystal Peralta, spokesperson of Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, said that the police regional director has directed the Mandaue City Police Office to conduct a thorough investigation and manhunt operation against the suspects.

For now, Peralta said that they continue to assess whether or not to create a Special Investigation Task Group that will focus on the investigation.

However, the Mandaue police have already created a team within their force to focus on the resolution of the crime.

“Sa lahat po ng witnesses natin, para sa agarang ikalulutas ng pagbaril, kung sino po ang witness dyan na maaring makapagbigay ng kahit anong impormasyon sa kapulisan, kami po ay nakikiusap na pumunta sa police station para po kayo ay makapagbigay ng impormasyon sa kanila,” Peralta said.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Cebu City Chapter also offered a P50,000 reward for those who can provide information that will help in their investigation. /rcg

