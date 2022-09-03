LOOK: 21 PDLs in Minglanilla, Cebu graduate from ALS

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Their hard work finally paid off for 21 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) after they received their diplomas on Friday, September 2.

The graduates recently completed their elementary and high school under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) of the Department of Educationn (DepEd).

The graduation ceremony that was held at Minglanilla Municipal Jail was attended by Central Visayas officials of DepEd and officials of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

In a statement, the municipal government of Minglanilla through Mayor Rajiv Enad said they continue to support the program “knowing the importance of education to the municipality’s development and progress.”

