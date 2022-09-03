LOOK: 21 PDLs in Minglanilla, Cebu graduate from ALS
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Their hard work finally paid off for 21 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) after they received their diplomas on Friday, September 2.
The graduates recently completed their elementary and high school under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) of the Department of Educationn (DepEd).
The graduation ceremony that was held at Minglanilla Municipal Jail was attended by Central Visayas officials of DepEd and officials of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).
In a statement, the municipal government of Minglanilla through Mayor Rajiv Enad said they continue to support the program “knowing the importance of education to the municipality’s development and progress.”
RELATED STORIES
179 Cebu City Jail male PDLs graduate from ALS
Cebu City Jail warden hopes more PDLs to graduate from ALS
129 Cebu City Jail Female Dorm inmates graduate from ALS
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.