129 Cebu City Jail Female Dorm inmates graduate from ALS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One hundred twenty nine Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) of the Cebu City Jail Female Dorm graduate from Alternative Learning System (ALS) on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Of the 129 graduates, 49 graduated from elementary and 81 were from junior high school, said Jail Officer (JO1) Rhea Dayucos, ALS instructional manager.

The youngest is a 20-year-old woman, who graduated from high school and the oldest is a 70-year-old woman.

LOOK: 129 females inmates graduate from ALS in Cebu City

Dayucos said that these inmates voluntarily enrolled themselves in ALS under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s “Tagapangalaga Ko, Guro Ko” program.

Of the 898 total inmates inside the facility, Dayucos said that 35 percent or at least 314 of these were ALS eligible.

For this school year, Dayucos said that the jail facility opens the Senior High School program through the Academic Global Colleges.

Alternative Learning System is a parallel learning system in the Philippines that provides opportunities for out-of-school-youth and adult learners to have access to education aside from the formal education system or those classroom-based.

