Khalil Sanchez, 17, dominates two categories in San Fernando XC-Circuit Race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cycling prospect Khalil Sanchez led Team Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b Lún Wheels’ superb outing in last weekend’s inaugural San Fernando XC-Circuit Race in San Fernando town, south Cebu.

The 17-year-old Sanchez, one of Cebu’s fast-rising cycling prospects won two of the five categories Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team won during the race.

He topped the open and 16-19 years old categories. Sanchez’s spectacular performance came a week after he also topped two categories in a separate race held in Toledo City, west Cebu.

Also, his father, Dongkey Sanchez ruled the 40-49 years old category. His teammates in Danielle Ricafrente topped the women’s category, while Nilo Barbalose lorded over the 50-years old and above.

During the competition, Khalil Sanchez, who topped last June’s Philcycling National Championship for Road, bested visiting cyclists from Dumaguete in the open category.

Dumaguete’s Juvane Bartoces settled for second behind Sanchez in the open category, while the latter’s father, Dongkey rounded off the top three. Anthony Allanic of Dumaguete City placed fourth followed by Consolacion’s Kirk Jed Gelloagan at fifth place.

In the 16-19-years old, Sanchez outraced Mark Arcilla of Danao City and Talisay City’s Samstill Mamites who settled for second and third places, respectively. Kurt Alejado of Dumaguete City landed at fourth place followed by Sumiso Basalan of the City of Naga.

On the other hand, Dongkey bested Rufo Ermac of Toledo City to top the 40-49 years old, while Albert Basirgo of Cebu City placed third.

In the women’s category, Ricafrente beat Dumaguete City’s Guilliane Villareal who placed second, while Mae Laboca of Talisay City completed the top three finishers.

Lastly, Barbalose outperformed Winnie Montoya of the City of Naga to top the 50-years-old and above. Montoya placed second followed by Dadong Carcueva of Minglanilla.

Sanchez and his teammates’ winning performances came two months after Team Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b Lún Wheels’ achieved its 600th first place wins last July.

With their consistent performances in local races, it is possible that Team Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b Lún Wheels’ would achieve a hundred more wins this year or next year.

On the other hand, San Fernando’s Kyle Obaob topped the under 15 category, while Israel Go shone in the 20-29 years old category, and Bartoces bounced back by winning the 30-39 years old category.

/dbs