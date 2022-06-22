On a road bike, Khalil Sanchez can dominate too

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Khalil Sanchez, known for his prowess in mountain bike races, showed he can win using road bikes too.

The 17-year-old Cebuano cyclist, called by some as the “Chamba Prince,” proved this after he topped the men’s junior division of the ongoing Philcycling National Championship for Road on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Tagaytay City.

Sanchez claimed the top spot in a photo finish against Rush Camingao, while Renato Albitos Sabido rounded off the top three.

The Cebuano cyclist, who represented the Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team p/b LUN Wheels, crossed the finish line in 41 minutes and 15.801 seconds.

Camingao clocked in 41:15.821, to settle for second place. Sabido logged a time of 41:16 for third place.

“Unexpected kaayo to nga kadaugan para nako. Wala jud ko magtuo nga makadaog ko ug road bike nga lumba kay dili baya kaayo focused ana,” said Sanchez.

(This is really unexpected. I didn’t think I could win on a road bike because I’m really not focused on this.)

Unplanned

Sanchez is the first Cebuano to win a title in the Philcycling National Championship for Road in the men’s junior category.

He revealed that he initially had no plan of joining the race. His only plan was joining the Young Guns Dreyna road race, which happens to be held in Muntinlupa. After winning the race in Muntinlupa, Sanchez decided on the last minute to try his luck in the national race.

He said he didn’t aim to win the race, but only considered it as part of his training.

“Dinha nako naka realize nga nagkig lumba na jud ko sa lead pack, sa breakaway pack sa lumba hangtod sa finish line. Naka ana ko nga nakadaog naman diay ko,” said Sanchez, son of noted Cebuano cyclist Dongkey Sanchez.

(I only realized I had a chance when I was racing with the lead pack, the breakaway pack, until the finish line. Then I found out that I already won.)

Sanchez believes that his feat in the Philcycling National Championship for Road will surely get the attention of the PhilCycling’s scouts who are looking for potential athletes they can sign for the national team.

/bmjo

