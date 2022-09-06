Two men, accused of raping 14-year-old girls, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men, who were accused of allegedly raping 14-year-old girls, were arrested in separate operations in the cities of Cebu and Carcar on Sept. 5 and 6.

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, Elmer Durango, 30, was arrested after he was served a warrant of arrest by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Provincial Field Unit (CIDG PFU) in his rented house in a Cebu City barangay.

Judge Ester Veloso, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 6 in Cebu City, issued the arrest warrant last September 5, 2022, against Durango for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in 2008.

No bail was recommended against the accused.

In its report, Police Major Nazarino Emia of CIDG PFU said that the Durango allegedly committed the crime inside his rented house in the barangay.

Emia also described Durango as the most wanted person in the provincial level.

Durango was detained at the at the CIDG-7 detention facility.

On Sept. 5, 2022, in Carcar City, police arrested a 19-year-old man in a barangay of this southern city in Cebu Province.

Bobzeal Fulguirinas was arrested after he was served a warrant of arrest for rape in his house that afternoon, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, Carcar City Police Station chief.

Cabagnot said that Fulguirinas was accused of allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl last February 2022.

“Nipalit ni gikan ig tambal ang biktima unya pag agi sa tungod, gitiunan og kutsilyo unya gidala sa sulod kilom-kilom nato,” Cabagnot said.

(The victim bought medicine and when she passed by the accused’s house, the accused allegedly threatened her with a knife and she was brought inside the house. It was already dusk at that time.)

However, the accused belied the accusation against him, saying that he and the victim agreed to have sexual contact with each other.

The accused further said that the victim together with her cousin and another companion went to his house at that time.

Cabagnot said that the accused was aware of his pending warrant of arrest and he was detained at the Carcar City Police Station.

