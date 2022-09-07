Pardo dancesporters top 2nd leg of Cebu City Dancesport Challenge Series 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Pardo’s dancesport athletes bagged nine first-place finishes to rule the second leg of the Cebu City Dancesport Challenge Series 2022 at the SM Seaside City Cebu last Saturday, September 3, 2022.

From more than 300 participants, Pardo’s dancesport athletes shone in nine categories in both the elementary and high school divisions.

Leading Pardo’s impressive outing was Sasheena Geagonia who emerged first in three disciplines.

She paired with Jumel Petiluna to top the standard high school events.

D. Petiluna also topped the high school duo standard 2 by pairing with Maria Alexa Pacanza and they also won the high school duo standard 3.

Pacanza also won the high school Latin D event with Niño Lepalam.

Khalil Bloom Guitche shone in the elementary Latin C and elementary duo Latin by pairing up with Alexis Allen Gozon and Jearhiana Angela Dela Crus, respectively

The rest of Pardo’s winning pairs were Jim Jocson and Kerstien Asuque (senior youth open Latin), Michael and Michaela Mirabueno (elementary standard C), and John Mark and Gyn Jeneth Casipong (high school Latin C).

Meanwhile, City Central School bagged four place wins to finish second behind Pardo.

City Central’s winning pairs were Lemar Cardona and Cloe Mangubat (elementary Latin D), Kisha Mae Fernandez and Leane Rose Andalajao (elementary standard duo), John Christian Rodriguez and Jovie Item (elementary standard D), and Jessa Mae Torejas and Eunice Arquilles (high school duo Latin 3)

On the other hand, Lapu-Lapu City had two first places in Chelsea Jen Siarza and Niel Marie Quilla (elementary duo Latin) and Elizabeth Joy Bolo and Princess Erica Macahindog (elementary standard duo 3).

The other winning pairs in the competition were Kris Mojica and Rhyna Racaza (high school standard C), Blaire Eborlas and Cebo Desierto (senior youth open standard 3), Kharl Michael Minoza and Ashley Cullo (high school open standard 3), Dylan Jacob Esmero and Sofia Isabel Quilaton (high school open Latin 3), and Margarette Nicole and Mekayla Naica Villacarlos (Latin high school Duo C).

The winning pairs have qualified for the final leg slated in December which will be organized by the DTCC headed by founder and former Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman Edward Hayco. /rcg

