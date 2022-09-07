Lapu-Lapu City officials to PH Senators: We need help

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City government plans to implement P367 million worth of infrastructure projects this year.

However, they do not have enough funds for these.

City officials led by Mayor Junard Chan agreed to seek the help of some Senators to raise the needed amount.

The projects that the city government plan to implement this year include two multi-purpose school buildings in Barangay Caohagan and Babag.

On Tuesday, September 6, members of the Lapu-Lapu City Council passed a total of ten resolutions asking 10 Philippine Senators for funding assistance.

The city requested Senator Sherwin Gatchalian for P50 million to fund the construction projects in Barangays Caohagan and Babag.

They also requested Senator Grace Poe for a P33 million for a planned three-story multipurpose building in Barangay Pajo and Senator Loren Legarda for a three-story classroom building inside the Olango Mini City Hall compound worth P27 million.

Senator Imee Marcos has also been requested to allocate P34 million for a multipurpose building at the Mactan Elementary School and Mactan High School while Senator Ronald dela Rosa was asked to help allocate P20 million for a road asphalting project at the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base.

Lapu-Lapu City officials also asked Senator Christopher Lawrence Go for P40 million for a diversion road from Sudtunggan-Basak to Barangay Gabi in Cordova town.

Senator Sonny Angara is also being asked to help by allocating P70 million for the Washington road improvement and drainage rehabilitation project in George Tampus road, Senator Raffy Tulfo for a P10 million access road under the 1st Mactan-Mandaue Bridge, Senator Francis Tolentino for a P35 million evacuation center in Olango Island, and Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri for a P48 million pedestrian skywalk along the Basak to Marigondon roads.

“Whereas, Lapu-Lapu City government has limited resources to undertake the construction of new school building as the city is focusing on the repair and rehabilitation of existing government facilities that were destroyed and damaged by Super Typhoon Odette,” part of the 10 similary worded resolutions read.

A statement released by the city’s Public Information Office said that Mayor Chan is scheduled to visit the concerned Senators starting this Wednesday, September 7, to personally hand copies of the approved City Council resolutions.

/dcb