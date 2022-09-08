Passenger of Manila-HK PAL flight tests positive for monkeypox

MANILA, Philippines — A passenger of a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight bound for Hong Kong on Sept. 5 tested positive for monkeypox, the air-carrier’s spokesperson, Ciello Villaluna, said in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

The passenger was aboard PAL Flight PR300.

“In line with international health protocols, we have coordinated with the health authorities in Hong Kong and sharing relevant manifest information. We have communicated to the Philippine Department of Health about the said case,” Villaluna said.

“We are also notifying the passengers on the flight who were in close proximity to the affected traveler,” she added.

Villaluna advised the passengers of Flight PR300 to monitor their health and seek medical attention if they show symptoms.

Passengers who wish to get themselves checked can contact the Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Hong Kong Department of Health (DH).

So far, the Philippine Department of Health has counted four cases of monkeypox in the country.

