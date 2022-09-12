Negros Or. police tighten security after Tanjay shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Negros Oriental have tightened their security measures following the shooting incident involving a Chinese couple on Sunday night, September 11, 2022, in Barangay Tugas, Tanjay City.

Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), confirmed this, adding that he already directed the provincial director of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO), Police Colonel Rizalito Gapas, to conduct a through investigation on the incident.

“I assured the public that the peace and order situation in the province would not be affected. A hot pursuit operation is underway for the possible identification and arrest of the suspect/s,” Vega said.

In a statement on September 12, Vega said that the incident happened at past 7 p.m. on Sunday when an unidentified gunman shot a Chinese couple, Zhuang Jiangcheng and Qiuyan Shi, who are business owners, from outside their rented house of the barangay.

According to the outcome of their initial investigation, the couple, while getting inside their car at the garage of their rented house, an unidentified assailant, who was onboard his motorcycle, approached the wife, Shi, and grabbed her bag.

The victim refused to hand over her bag to the thief, which prompted the thief to shoot the couple. Shi sustained gunshot wounds on her neck and chest, which caused her immediate death.

The husband, Jiangcheng, on the other hand, was shot on his left lower abdomen. The latter is currently recuperating from the wounds he sustained from the incident.

The assailant remains unidentified and at large as of this posting.

Police recovered four cartridges of .45 caliber pistol and two deformed slugs at the crime scene.

/dbs