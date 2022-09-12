Prices of gas, diesel, kerosene to go down on Sept. 13

By: Daphne Galvez - Reporter / @DYGalvezINQ - Inquirer.net | September 12,2022 - 03:01 PM

FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices are expected to be rolled back this week by a P0.45 to P1.70 per liter.

In separate advisories on Monday, the following local oil companies will implement oil price rollbacks starting Tuesday, September 13:

 

Shell (6 a.m.)

Gasoline: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

Kerosene: P1.70 per liter

 

Caltex (12:01 a.m.)

Platinum: P0.45 per liter

Silver: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

Kerosene: P1.70 per liter

 

Petrogazz (6 a.m.)

Gasoline: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

Cleanfuel (12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

 

Seaoil

Gasoline: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

Kerosene: P1.70 per liter

Last Tuesday, oil firms also cut gasoline and diesel prices by as much as P2.60 per liter.

 

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Caltex, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, diesel, gasoline, kerosene, oil companies, P0.45, P1.70, Petrogazz, Seaoil, September 13, Shell

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.