Prices of gas, diesel, kerosene to go down on Sept. 13
MANILA, Philippines — Gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices are expected to be rolled back this week by a P0.45 to P1.70 per liter.
In separate advisories on Monday, the following local oil companies will implement oil price rollbacks starting Tuesday, September 13:
Shell (6 a.m.)
Gasoline: P0.45 per liter
Diesel: P1.45 per liter
Kerosene: P1.70 per liter
Caltex (12:01 a.m.)
Platinum: P0.45 per liter
Silver: P0.45 per liter
Diesel: P1.45 per liter
Kerosene: P1.70 per liter
Petrogazz (6 a.m.)
Gasoline: P0.45 per liter
Diesel: P1.45 per liter
Cleanfuel (12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline: P0.45 per liter
Diesel: P1.45 per liter
Seaoil
Gasoline: P0.45 per liter
Kerosene: P1.70 per liter
Last Tuesday, oil firms also cut gasoline and diesel prices by as much as P2.60 per liter.
