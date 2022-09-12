Prices of gas, diesel, kerosene to go down on Sept. 13

MANILA, Philippines — Gasoline, diesel, and kerosene prices are expected to be rolled back this week by a P0.45 to P1.70 per liter.

In separate advisories on Monday, the following local oil companies will implement oil price rollbacks starting Tuesday, September 13:

Shell (6 a.m.)

Gasoline: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

Kerosene: P1.70 per liter

Caltex (12:01 a.m.)

Platinum: P0.45 per liter

Silver: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

Kerosene: P1.70 per liter

Petrogazz (6 a.m.)

Gasoline: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

Cleanfuel (12:01 a.m.)

Gasoline: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

Seaoil

Gasoline: P0.45 per liter

Diesel: P1.45 per liter

Kerosene: P1.70 per liter

Last Tuesday, oil firms also cut gasoline and diesel prices by as much as P2.60 per liter.