DPWH-7, CT-TODA draft recommendations for safer Manipis road

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7), in coordination with the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), are drafting recommendations for a safer roadway from Barangay Camp 4 to Barangay Manipis in Talisay City.

Jonathan Tumulak, CT-TODA chief, said that the concerned agencies are trying to finalize and seek funding for the implementation of these recommendations as soon as possible.

Among these recommendations are the placing of warning and safety signs and putting additional concrete barriers alongside the Cebu-Toledo Wharf road to prevent accidents.

Tumulak made this statement following their inspection of the road with Engineer Jun de la Cruz of the DPWH-7 on Monday, September 12. The inspection was done after a SUV fell into the ravine in Barangay Camp 4 last September 11, which left the driver wounded.

To date, Tumulak said that they recorded a total of five vehicular accidents that happened along the Cebu-Toledo Wharf road, particularly in the areas of these two barangays.

“Tungod sa sagunson nga pag-uwan, daghang portion sa dalan ngadto sa Kampo 4 hangtud sa Barangay Manipis, nakamatikod mi nga duna na kaayoy daghan nga nagtubod nga tubig gikan sa ibabaw ug mupatighug diris dan mao nay hinungdan nga mangabasa ang dan,” Tumulak said.

“Kita mo anang tunga-tunga sa dan? Nanggawas na ang mga tubig unya nisubay na sa atoang dan. Sauna usa ka portion lang na, pero gahapon, duna pay uban pang dan,” he added.

If this will not be immediately addressed, Tumulak said the DPWH representative believes time will come that this portion of the road may collapse due to the moisture on the road foundation.

Aside from this, Tumulak said that one of the concerns along this national road is the insufficient light posts as they noticed that accidents usually happened at night.

Tumulak also reminded the public to be alert when driving through this road and always check their vehicles before using them. Rest assured, Tumulak said that concerned agencies, with the help of the city government, are now drafting ways to address these concerns as soon as possible.

