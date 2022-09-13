DSWD-7 receives 38,000 online applications for educational assistance in less than 24 hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) received about 38,000 online applications for educational assistance, in less than 24 hours since the regional agency reopened the online application for the program last Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Shalaine Marie Lucero, DSWD-7 director, however, said these applications will still be subjected to vetting to make sure that only eligible students will be processed for their upcoming payouts.

“I-subject pa na nato for cross-matching with Pantawid (beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) ug katong atong mga paid na sa previous Saturday’s pay out. Wala pa ta naglimpyo ana (of the applications) because this week, our concentration is ang preparations para sa payout para sa other areas nga wa pa nahuman, including Cebu City,” she told CDN Digital.

The DSWD-7 closed its online registration at around 6:30 a.m on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, after it reopened last Saturday at noon, Sept. 10.

The DSWD-7, however, assured that it would continue to process approved applications, with payouts planned for the final two Saturdays of September.

Lucero said the regional agency has already released over P50 million in educational assistance to 29,000 beneficiaries regionwide during the past four payout schedules (four Saturdays) starting August 20 until September 10.

Moreover, she said they target to release educational assistance to a total of 13,000 qualified students this Saturday, Sept. 17.

The number of recipients on the following Saturday, Sept. 24, would still rely on the outcome of the assessment of the 38,000 applicants last weekend.

The educational assistance is under the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), which provides financial aid to students in crisis to pay for their school fees, school supplies, projects, other fees, and allowance.

Advisory for students who have yet to apply

Asked what will happen to those students who have yet to avail themselves or apply for the educational assistance, Lucero said they will still have to manage the remaining funds available to accommodate the payout for the next two Saturdays.

She said that as of now, the DSWD-7 has about P60 million remaining for the program.

“We will have to process first kaning atong pending for this Saturday and the last Saturday, which would be this Sept. 24. In the event na mahurot g’yod ang kwarta nato, then we will have to explore using our regular AICS fund and naa tay mga magahin para sa atong educational assistance,” she said.

“We will entertain walk-in clients by that time. Pero when we say walk in, we would appreciate nga ang atong mga walk-in dili mo-diretso diri nga magdasok na sad. That is why we will make a proper advisory on how to go about the process sa mga wala naka rehistro apan nakita nga nanginahanglan sa maong assistance,” she added.

Lucero said they will be working closely with the local government units, and even with the Department of Education, and the barangay officials on how to go about the would-be walk-in payout to accommodate those who have yet to receive the financial aid. /rcg

