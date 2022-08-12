2 cops, PUPC injured after vehicle fell into ravine in Talisay City



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two policemen and a Person Under Police Custody (PUPC) suffered injuries and bruises after the vehicle they were riding fell into a ravine while traversing Purok Bamboo, Barangay Manipis in Talisay City on Friday, August 12, 2022.

The three were on their way to a hearing in Toledo City from Cebu City when the incident happened around noon on Friday, August 12, 2022, said Jonathan Tumulak, chief of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA).

All of them, however, were reported to be safe.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, identified the two police officers as Police Corporal Joshua Omison, 28, the driver, and a resident of Negros Oriental, and Patrolman Albert Neil Ante, 24, a native of Laguna.



The two are currently assigned at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Provincial Field Unit in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The PUPC was identified as John Lorrie Caserial, 29, of Toledo City.

Tumulak said that the accident happened past 11 a.m. but they received the report at 12 noon already.

“While nagdagan sila, nagtungas, hangtod niabot sa ibabaw, medyo patag-patag na, kurbadahun. Pag kurbada, niagi sila aning dan nga nabasa tungod sa kusog nga tubig sa bukid, nidagayday sa dan,” Tumulak said.

“Matod pa sa driver, pagkaagi nila sa basa nga dan, na out of control siya. Possible nga nitamak tos brake. Pag out of control niya, nituyok og kaduha ang unit hangtod nga nibangga didto sa concrete barrier kilid anang pangpang…Pagkatagak nila, nasangit sila sa mga kahoy ug mga bato so wa sila malahos sa ubos,” he added.

The ravine is approximately 100 feet deep but their vehicle only fell for only about 20 feet.

Tumulak said that when the ambulance arrived in the area, the three were already on the road and attended to by barangay tanods and some residents in the area.

The three are currently recuperating in a hospital in Talisay City.

