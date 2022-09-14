SK head Resch asks COA to check, audit SK transactions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aside from issues surrounding the postponement of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) and Barangay elections, Cebu City Councilor and SK Federation-Cebu City head Jessica Resch also wants the Commission on Audit (COA) to check the transactions and liquidation reports submitted by the SK.

Resch, during an interview on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, said she knew a lot of SK federations that raised the same concern, saying that a COA audit of SK transactions would greatly help ensure a smooth transition in governance at the SK level.

“Daghan kaayo tang active nga mga SK karon, but until now, naa mi problem nga dili gihapon siya i-check sa COA nato ang ilang mga documents and it is the right time for the national to focus on this one also nga i-train ang SK padayon and of course i-answer among concern nga i-check na jud sa COA ang mga liquidation report sa SK para, if ever, this year ba or next year ang transition sa SK hapsay kaayo,” he said.

Resch said they have already tried writing resolutions and sending letters to the national government for this purpose, but they have not received any concrete response yet.

“We are thankful sa atong city nga COA kay they are accepting, but now, they cannot give a guarantee that they will check it kay until now, wala’y specific person for the SK account only,” she explained.

Moreover, Resch also called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to help them conduct special elections to fill out vacant positions in the SK after several resignations.

She said that about 20 percent of the SK officials in Cebu City have resigned already for various reasons.

“Please help us regarding special elections. Daghan kaayo mi’g mga SK Council sa barangay nga dili kompleto. Nag resign man unya ang uban ineffective, so we need empowering sad from the national also to help us with certain problems nga kaya ra masolbad,” she said. /rcg

