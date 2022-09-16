No leptospirosis case reported so far in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- – The Mandaue City Health Office has not recorded a single case of leptospirosis so far this year.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, the city’s health officer, said the city has not recorded a single case even with the recent floods that happened in the city.

Obenza said it has been their practice to immediately visit victims of disasters and provide the needed medical intervention.

The city health officer said all individuals who have wounds or were wounded during the Sept. 9 flooding here were immediately identified and given medical intervention.

Antibiotics and anti-tetanus vaccines were given to these individuals after they were asked how they get their wounds, she said.

Obenza said only about 10 individuals were identified or those who have wounds or cuts on their skin.

The massive flooding last September 9, affected 11 of the city’s 27 barangays and displaced 2,000 individuals.

Obenza clarified said that the World Health Organization has a vaccine against leptospirosis. However, there is still a question on safety and whether it’s good to be given to flood victims.

She said their prevention has been always early care and treatment of flood victims.

“As long as matagaan nato early on whether documented nga leptospirosis or not, ang paghatag nato sa antibiotics ug anti-tetanus is preventive enough, the important thing is natagaan nato early onset and that will assure the treatment,” said Obenza.

People usually get it whenever the urine of infected animals enters their body through a wound or cut in the skin, said Obenza.

Individuals who contracted the bacterial infection would likely experience headache, fever, and muscle aches among others, she added. /rcg

