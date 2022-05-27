Mandaue health office urges residents to get booster shots

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- The Mandaue City Health Office is encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 booster shots to be more protected amid the threat of Omicron subvariants.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, the city health officer, said people should not be too confident with just being fully vaccinated.

Obenza said the booster helps further safeguard an individual from the evolving variants of the deadly virus.

Obenza says this as they noted less individuals who had the booster doses despite that about 90 percent of the city’s eligible population have already received the primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mandaue City is offering COVID-19 first and second boosters, although the fourth dose, or the second booster shot, is currently for immunocompromised individuals aged 18 years old and above, health workers, and senior citizens.

Meanwhile, Obenza said they plan to reduce the number of the main vaccination posts from five to two or three in July.

She said they will be moving towards the sitio-based COVID-19 vaccination as they noticed that more residents want to be vaccinated in the barangays because it is nearer to them.

