Mac Tallo, Chooks 3×3 players arrive in Cebu for World Tour Cebu Masters

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The country’s Chooks-to-Go 3×3 squads, Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks arrived in Cebu earlier today, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, to prepare for the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters on October 1 and 2 at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The team arrived from Manila and is scheduled for a series of training sessions around Cebu City to prepare for the major international 3×3 tournament.

Cebu Chooks is comprised of Cebu’s pride Mac Tallo, the country’s No. 1 3×3 player, fellow Cebuano Zach Huang, and big men Brandon Ramirez, Vince Tolentino, and import Mike Nzeusseu.

Meanwhile, the Manila Chooks is manned by playing head coach and trainer Chico Lanete, Dennis Santos, Henry Iloka, and Cebuano Dave Ando.

Both teams competed in the 2022 Chooks-to-Go International Standalone Quest last September 16 at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Metro Manila.

However, both Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks faltered in the level-eight FIBA 3×3 tournament with Japan’s Saitama team emerging as champion.

Cebu Chooks also recently campaigned in the Penang 2022 FIBA 3×3 Penang Challenger but fell short against the United States’ Princeton in the quarterfinals.

Nonetheless, the above tournaments provided both teams the much-needed exposure and experience before competing in one of their most important tournaments this year, the Cebu Masters.

The team is training ahead here in Cebu as they’re going up against some of the world’s best 3×3 squads.

Already qualified for the Cebu Masters are Belgium’s Antwerp, Latvia’s Riga, the Netherlands’ Amsterdam, Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Switzerland’s Lausanne, Mongolia’s Sansar, USA’s Omaha, Japan’s Utsunomiya, India’s Ludhiana, and Qatar’s Doha. /rcg

