Cebu and Manila Chooks 3×3 teams win opening matches in Mongolia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Chooks 3×3 and Manila Chooks 3×3 squads opened their campaign in the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia with a bang.

This is after the two squads won their respective matches on Friday, May 6, 2022, the first day of the international 3×3 basketball tournament.

In the opener of Pool B, Dennis Santos scored the winning shot, lifting Manila Chooks to a 21-20 (9:32.9) win over Zaisan MMC Energy, Friday at UB Palace in Mongolia.

Down by 17-20 with 1:24 remaining, newly-added player, Ron Dennison was fouled and nailed both of his free throws to cut Zaizan’s lead down to one point.

Veteran Chico Lanete then scored on a layup on the other end to tie the game. After a defensive stop, Santos drove from the baseline, scoring the game-winning shot with 27.1 seconds left, which the Filipinos valiantly protected until the final buzzer.

Santos finished with five points while Lanete has six. The team’s Nigerian import, Henry Iloka endured a painful twisted right ankle during the game, tallying six points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cebu Chooks manhandled Amgalan MMC Energy, 21-10, in Pool A.

Cebuano ace guard Mac Tallo led the team’s lopsided win with 10 points. He put Cebu Chooks in a comfortable lead early in the game, 12-2, and didn’t look back.

Brandon Ramirez sealed the victory by scoring the team’s game-winner with 21.6 seconds left.

The team’s defensive anchor Zach Huang, who is also from Cebu contributed five markers while Cameroonian Mike Nzeusseu and Ramirez both had three points.

Manila will face Zavkhan and Sansar later in the day while Cebu still has Yokohama and Ulaanbaatar.

The top three teams in each pool advance to the knockout playoffs with the top seed gaining an automatic semis berth. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu Chooks to compete in 3×3 Dubai Expo Super Quest

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy