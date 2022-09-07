Cebu Chooks 3×3 tests mettle in tough Penang Challenger

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Chooks 3×3 squad will vie in the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Penang Challenger in Malaysia from September 10 to 11, 2022.

According to Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas, it is an acid test for Cebu Chooks before they compete and defend their home turf in the Cebu Masters slated on October 1 to 2, 2022, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

“This will be a good test for Cebu Chooks! on whether they can compete on their own. All of our efforts for the next month will be leading towards our hosting Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Cebu World Tour Masters and Penang will be a good test for our team,” said Mascariñas.

The last time Cebu hosted a major 3×3 basketball tournament was in 2019 during the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup: Second conference which was held at the same venue.

At the same time, Chooks-to-Go also brought its basketball program to the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown and Sisters of Mary School Girlstown in Minglanilla town and Talisay City Cebu, respectively.

In the Penang Challenger, Cebu Chooks is under Pool A with Serbia’s Liman Huishan NE and Mongolia’s Zavkhan MMC Energy.

Cebu Chooks will go up against Mongolia at 4:10 PM on the first day of the tournament followed by Serbia at 6:50 PM.

The top two teams will advance to the knockout stages of the tournament which has a US$40,000 prize pool.

“I will use this tournament as my gauge on who will compose the Cebu team for the Cebu Masters. Hopefully, we can bounce back in this tournament and gain momentum for our hosting,” head trainer Chico Lanete said.

The Penang Challenger will also be the debut of the newly-acquired Vince Tolentino who will reinforce the all-Filipino Cebu Chooks squad.

The 6-foot-5 all-around forward out of Ateneo de Manila University joins the Philippines’ No. 1 3×3 player Mac Tallo and No. 2 Zach Huang who are both from Cebu along with No. 4 Brandon Ramirez.

“I’m really excited as this will be my first-ever 3×3 tournament. Definitely looking forward to competing with my new teammates and representing the country. I’ll do my best in fulfilling my role here in the team,” said Tolentino.

Cameroonian import Mike Nzeusseu was supposed to be part of the squad but his visa to Malaysia was not processed on time. /rcg

