Xiaomi PH launches 1st authorized store in Ayala Center Cebu

Xiaomi Philippines recently opened its brand-new Xiaomi Authorized Store in Ayala Center Cebu Level 3, with local Xiaomi fans crowding to catch brand ambassador and singer Darren perform live, as well as avail of exclusive discounts and freebies.

Meet and greet Darren – Cebuano Xiaomi fans flocking to the grand opening of its first authorized store in Ayala Center Cebu got to mingle and take selfies with Filipino-Canadian singer Darren, who graced the event as Redmi Note Series brand ambassador.

Xiaomi’s first Authorized Store in Cebu – Hundreds of Cebuano shoppers checked out Xiaomi’s best-selling phones and smart appliances on the opening day of the global brand’s official store inside Ayala Center Cebu last September 17, 2022. Filipino-Canadian singer and Redmi brand ambassador Darren visited the store to mingle with fans and to see first-hand the massive discounts and tempting freebies on offer.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation (“Xiaomi”) was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues technological innovations, compelling user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 3 globally in the first quarter of 2022. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 478 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops) as of March 31, 2022. Xiaomi products are available in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking 266, up 72 places compared to 2021.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

