CV cops told to prioritize health, adopt change in lifestyle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hypertension, diabetes, and fatty liver are some of the medical conditions affecting police personnel in Central Visayas.

Police Colonel Jose Sales Jr., chief of Regional Medical and Dental Unit 7, is urging men and women in uniform to adopt a change in their lifestyles.

Sales said it is important that they start to prioritize their health.

“Lifestyle change ang kailangan para ma address natin ang problem with non-communicable diseases [of our personnel],” Sales said.

And to help them get started, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) organized the Enhanced Monitoring of Police Overall Wellness (EMPOW), a quarterly activity designed to especially monitor the status of their personnel who were diagnosed with non-communicable diseases and provide them with the corresponding medicines to help them improve their health condition.

EMPOW was officially launched last August 12. On September 23, a total of 40 personnel from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) were made to undergo a medical checkup.

The program’s implementation will continue to also reach other police personnel in the region, Sales said.

“This program, ina advocate nila ang change of lifestyle. May kainan na minsan excessive na. [They need] as well as exercise. Hindi na gaano na oobserve [yan], “ Sales added.

Having a good health is crucial as policemen in Central Visayas continue to perform their respective tasks and render service to the community.

Aside from looking after the health of their personnel, Sales said, they also provide psychosocial support.

Sales said that as of this writing, they already reached nearly a hundreds police personnel in Bohol province and just recently in Cebu City in Cebu province.

/dcb