‘Angas ng Cebu’ Gabunilas has opponent for Oct. 15 fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines—World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council No. 2 ranked minimumweight John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas found a suitable opponent for his bout in the undercard of “Engkwentro VII” on October 15, 2022 at the Consolacion Sports Complex in Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

The 22-year-old hard-hitting Gabunilas of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City will face Ronald Alapormina of Labason, Zamboanga Del Norte in a non-title bout.

It can be recalled that the ARQ Sports, Gabunilas’ promoter, was searching for an opponent for him after revealing the initial line-up of bouts to be featured in the “Engkwentro VII” fight card.

Now with a worthy opponent, Gabunilas looks to pad his six-fight winning streak. He holds a record of eight wins, six by knockouts, and one defeat.

He is currently ranked No. 2 in the WBC Asian Boxing Council behind former WBC world minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin of Thailand, and ahead of fellow Filipino contender Melvin Jerusalem.

There is a possibility that Gabunilas and Menayothin will fight for the WBC Asia Boxing Council minimumweight title as it remains vacant, so is the WBC Asia Boxing Council continental and silver titles.

Thus, a win against Alapormina could also be crucial for Gabunilas.

Alapormina, 27, has a record of five wins, four defeats, three draws and two knockouts. He is eyeing comeback after losing to Arvin Magramo via majority decision last July 7, 2022 in Manila.

The main event features Gabunilas’ stablemate Berland “The Trigger Man” Robles (5-0, 2KOs) going up against Sanman Boxing Gym’s Jerven Mama (12-1-1, 7KOs).

The co-main event pits ARQ Boxing Stable’s unbeaten Bryan James Wild (9-0, 6KOs) versus Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Carlo Demecillo (15-6-1, 8KOs).

