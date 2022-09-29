PH named Destination of the Year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines was named Destination of the Year by one of Asia’s most prestigious award-giving body in the travel industry.

The country received the Destination of the Year Award during the 31st TTG Travel Awards 2022 and Gala Dinner held in Bangkok last Sept. 22, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Philippines Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Cruz Paredes received the award on behalf of the Philippines, DFA wrote in a statement.

“The Destination of the Year is awarded to the most outstanding destination for taking proactive steps and initiatives for the development and promotion of the travel industry,” the statement added.

This is the second time the Philippines was awarded the Destination of the Year title. It previously won the award in 2014.

Paredes, in her acceptance speech, invited the audience to come and visit the Philippines, ‘to see, touch and taste for themselves the offerings of over 7,600 islands of the Philippines, with its vibrant culture and the warm hospitality of the Filipino people.’

The diplomat also dedicated the award to all stakeholders of the Philippine travel industry.

“She also praised their resolve to soldier on toward a Philippine tourism industry that is stronger, better, and more worthy of the recognition,” DFA said.

The 31st TTG Travel Awards 2022 held in Bangkok also marked TTG Travel Awards’ return to hosting in-person events, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

It aims to recognize the best in the travel industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

“At the awards ceremony, Ambassador Paredes was joined by the Philippine tourism delegation composed of representatives from the Tourism Promotions Board and 16 MICE Exhibitors,” DFA added.

