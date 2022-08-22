DOT: Thailand to offer job opportunities for Filipino tourism workers

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of jobs in the hospitality industry, particularly in the accommodation sector, in Thailand may soon be offered to Filipino tourism workers, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Monday.

The job openings were among the agreements in the bilateral meeting between the Philippines’ Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco and Thailand Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn on August 18, the DOT said in a press release.

During the meeting, the Thai Tourism Minister said that the Thai tourism industry is currently experiencing a shortage of workers, with up to 60% of hotel staff and middle management positions vacant, despite the lifting of travel restrictions and the resumption of tourism activities in Thailand.

In response, Frasco said the Philippines’ DOT acknowledges Thailand’s tourism workforce deficit “with serious consideration.” She also said that her agency is in talks with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to conduct nationwide job fairs, specifically for the tourism industry.

“We have agreed to conduct joint job fairs all over the Philippines, specifically catered to the tourism industry for the purpose of ensuring that those that left the industry or may have been laid off from the industry during the time of pandemic would once again have the opportunity to be employed,” Frasco said during the meeting, as quoted by the DOT in its press release.

According to the DOT, it is currently working with the DOLE to hold a tourism job fair from September 22-24 titled “Trabaho Turismo Asenso!” in partnership with local government units (LGUs) and incoming Thai counterparts.

Frasco invited Thailand in the job fair series to extend more opportunities to Filipinos wanting to work in the Thailand hotel and restaurant industry, the DOT said.

It added that the offer was “gladly accepted” by the Thai Minister, who confirmed their country’s participation in the job fair.

Frasco also said the DOT, through its regional offices, is conducting surveys on the number of available job vacancies, position titles, and other job posting information in each region of the country for additional local work opportunities.

The DOT-accredited enterprises expected to join in the job fair include accommodation establishments; travel and tour services; meetings, incentives, convention, and exhibitions facilities and organizers; tourist transport operators; health and wellness services; restaurant/food service; and other tourism-related establishments.

Frasco and the Thai Minister met on the sidelines of the 11th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Tourism Ministerial Meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand. – Lyka Farillon, trainee