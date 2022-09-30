Pagasa: Fair Friday morning weather; rain expected in the afternoon, evening

MANILA, Philippines — Fair Friday morning weather is expected nationwide, while rainfall is expected in the afternoon and evening, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Sa Metro Manila at sa nalalabing bahagi ng ating bansa, ay asahan lang natin ang bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na kalangitan. Magiging generally fair weather conditions ang mararanasan ngayong umaga, samantalang mataas ang tsansa ng pag-ulan pagdating ng hapon o gabi,” said Pagasa weather specialist Patrick Del Mundo in the bureau’s morning weather forecast.

(Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies. We will have generally fair weather conditions this morning, while rain showers are likely rain in the afternoon and evening.)

Del Mundo added that Pagasa is monitoring n intertropical convergence zone south of Mindanao but is not expected to bring overcast skies and strong rains.

*Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Friday:

Metro Manila — 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio — 16 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao — 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Legazpi — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay — 22 to 30 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo — 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu — 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban — 25 to_ 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro — 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga — 23 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao — 24 to 32 degrees Celsius