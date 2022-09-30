Boy with leukemia appeals for urgent help

A three-year-old boy from Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City is sincerely appealing for urgent financial help as he fights the big C through chemotherapy treatment.

Callie Melton Quimada was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on June 24, 2022. His condition began unexpectedly a few days before his diagnosis. He experienced a recurring cough and difficulty walking due to joint pains. After that, he was admitted to a hospital in Cebu City because he had a fever, mouth sores, and swollen lymph nodes on his neck. He was pale and his abdomen was increasing in size too. These terrifying symptoms worried his parents. Consequently, they were referred to a specialist for further medical interventions and care. Complete blood count and bone marrow aspiration were performed to determine the cause of his condition. When the results were out, it indicated that he has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood which commonly affects children. This weakening disease is characterized by the abnormal increase in the production of immature lymphocytes by the bone marrow causing its buildup in the blood while crowding out healthy cells. Yet despite its injurious effects on the body, there is a high chance of a cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Callie’s journey against cancer began when his first chemotherapy was administered on July 7, 2022. In order to attain complete healing, his attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that they will follow for three years. Indeed, the lengthy treatment and its costly nature bring immense physical challenges to the child and financial burdens to the parents. Presently, he is in the induction phase, the first part of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy sessions come at a substantial cost. Adding to that, laboratory workups and other medical procedures are also carried out regularly to monitor his body’s response to the treatment. As a result, his medical expenses are estimated to reach up to P20,000 every month.

Callie is a good-hearted and sweet little boy. He likes to play with his toy cars and robots. He also loves drawing, coloring, and solving puzzles. As the only child in the family, his parents love him deeply. When asked about her wish for Callie, his mother gently answered, “We only have one wish for him: his sustained healing and full recovery. I also pray that we can continue to provide for him to support his treatment. I long to see the day when he will be cancer-free so that he can live life to the fullest.” Callie’s father has no work so he personally takes good care of him. His mother works as a call center representative and earns P16,000 every month. Today’s tough times of high prices and economic uncertainties have made their life extremely difficult. His mother’s meager income is really insufficient to meet their daily needs. Moreover, Callie’s ongoing chemotherapy is a big blow to their family’s finances. It had already exhausted their savings and had pushed them on the edge. Truly, they are in desperate need of help. Hence, in order to save Callie’s life and sustain his continuing treatment, his parents are humbly pleading for financial assistance from selfless individuals who are willing to give freely.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under the account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.